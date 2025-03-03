Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$10.73, with a volume of 96941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.71.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Source Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.37. The company has a market cap of C$144.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.82.

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

