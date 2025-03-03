Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Up 12.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 348,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 226,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.35 target price on Fortune Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Fortune Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Trading Up 12.5 %

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$26.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -111.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.39.

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.