Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Short Interest Up 62.5% in February

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the January 31st total of 256,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 392,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Separately, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Five Point from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.
FPH traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,696. Five Point has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $829.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.54.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 28.70%.
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
