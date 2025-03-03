Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Short Interest Up 62.5% in February

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the January 31st total of 256,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 392,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Five Point from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Five Point by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Five Point by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 957,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Five Point by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FPH traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,696. Five Point has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $829.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 28.70%.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

