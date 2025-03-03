Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Trading 4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 138,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 314,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

CURV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Torrid from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Torrid from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Torrid from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Torrid Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $639.02 million, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Torrid by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Torrid by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Torrid by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Torrid by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

