Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 54520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Down 4.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

About Wallbridge Mining

(Get Free Report)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.