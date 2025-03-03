Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Shares Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.86. Approximately 2,662,226 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,828,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,760,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15,449.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 500,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 497,457 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,915,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 729,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 313,642 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

