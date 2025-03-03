Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Shares Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.86. Approximately 2,662,226 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,828,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.
