Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Rises By 44.0%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the January 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITBO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

