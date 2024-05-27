5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.13

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.13 and last traded at C$6.09, with a volume of 32901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VNP. Cormark boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

5N Plus Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$544.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.20.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of C$88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.2531586 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 5N Plus

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$30,044.00. Insiders have purchased 74,900 shares of company stock worth $342,076 in the last ninety days. 4.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Further Reading

