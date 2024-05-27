Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 28,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 754,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Mega Uranium Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a market cap of C$143.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

About Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

