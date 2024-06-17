Rovin Capital UT ADV Invests $629,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 132,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,551. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

