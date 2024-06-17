796 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,644,328,000 after buying an additional 1,899,373 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,474,000 after buying an additional 66,213 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,959,000 after buying an additional 539,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,332. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $211.63. The firm has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.