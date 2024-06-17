Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $615,000 Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock traded down $8.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $463.02. 112,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,488. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $500.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.39.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.09.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

