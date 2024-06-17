Rovin Capital UT ADV Raises Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $4.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.47. The stock had a trading volume of 399,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.32. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $298.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

