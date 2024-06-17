Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Lessened by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Caterpillar Stock Performance
NYSE CAT traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $321.68. 876,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
