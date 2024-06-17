Cove Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 227,681 shares in the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Unilever by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Unilever by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,419,000 after buying an additional 90,245 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $56.23. 706,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,182. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $56.46.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

