Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $39,182,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,983,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Down 0.7 %

Accenture stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $284.70. 1,088,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,515. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.75. The stock has a market cap of $190.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.68.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

