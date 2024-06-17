Rovin Capital UT ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Etsy were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Loop Capital cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Etsy Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.08. 731,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,865 shares of company stock worth $253,031 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.