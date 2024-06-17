Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $126,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 771.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.13.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.