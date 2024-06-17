Komodo Market Cap Reaches $48.03 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Komodo has a total market cap of $48.03 million and $2.23 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00038472 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00032931 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000089 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,054,778 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

