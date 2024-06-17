Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 194 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 38,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 14,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.84 on Monday, hitting $567.21. The company had a trading volume of 360,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,853. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $216.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.94.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

