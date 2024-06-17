Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases New Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,323 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Corteva by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260,808 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,815,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,133,000 after buying an additional 310,012 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,471. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corteva

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

