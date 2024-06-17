Wanchain Market Capitalization Reaches $39.90 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $39.90 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00042172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,058,671 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

