BNB Market Capitalization Tops $89.15 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $604.21 or 0.00876846 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $89.15 billion and $1.49 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,554,600 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,575,630.48363537. The last known price of BNB is 603.49912979 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2168 active market(s) with $1,421,462,717.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

