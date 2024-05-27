Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 1,891,741 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 389% from the average daily volume of 386,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Fortune Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

