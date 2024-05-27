Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Shares Down 14.4%

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.19. 72,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,115,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$673.91 million, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

In other Rusoro Mining news, Director Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. In other Rusoro Mining news, Director Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Also, Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 190,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total value of C$252,316.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 969,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,584. Company insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

