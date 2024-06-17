Cove Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.0% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,545,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,324,000 after acquiring an additional 269,106 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 27,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 37,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
