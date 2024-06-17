Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 151.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 109,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,446,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $66,685,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $10,728,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,687,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,754,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,127,750. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $540.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

