Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 584 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,369. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $239.77. The company has a market capitalization of $197.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

