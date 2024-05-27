Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $544.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,717. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.06 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.