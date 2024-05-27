ICON (ICX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $224.33 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $224.33 million and $3.45 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 997,774,829 coins and its circulating supply is 997,775,639 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON Coin Trading

