Rovin Capital UT ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,259. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $64.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

