126,555 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Acquired by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 126,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 99,192 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 125,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 88,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,753. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.1337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.