Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires 3,065 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCS. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 318,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 28,996 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 108,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 448,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 36,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.04. 85,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,826. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0784 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

