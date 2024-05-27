Team Hewins LLC Purchases Shares of 1,427 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Up 0.2 %

Clorox stock opened at $131.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.98. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 248.71%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

