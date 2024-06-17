Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 957 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,218,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,411,000 after purchasing an additional 119,954 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,391,000 after acquiring an additional 441,882 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,122,000 after acquiring an additional 470,104 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allegion by 11.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,922,000 after purchasing an additional 153,806 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,360,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $116.49. The company had a trading volume of 103,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,217. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $136.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.57 and a 200-day moving average of $124.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Get Our Latest Report on ALLE

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.