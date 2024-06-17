Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys New Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,526,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MarketAxess by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,367,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,506,000 after acquiring an additional 101,829 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,122,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,554,000 after purchasing an additional 433,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.67. 117,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,761. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.27. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.54 and a 12 month high of $297.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.47%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

