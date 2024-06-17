Rovin Capital UT ADV Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after buying an additional 3,320,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,123 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $617,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,372,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $195,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,978 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,716. The firm has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.