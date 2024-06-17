Rovin Capital UT ADV Boosts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Masco were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,144,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 1,307.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,708,000 after acquiring an additional 638,010 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 443.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 502,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after acquiring an additional 409,767 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Masco by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 815,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,609,000 after purchasing an additional 380,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,561,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,894,000 after purchasing an additional 342,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Masco Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MAS traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $69.37. 276,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,180. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. Masco’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

