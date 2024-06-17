Rovin Capital UT ADV Decreases Stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverTree Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 66,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS BALT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,296 shares. The company has a market cap of $650.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.