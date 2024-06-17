ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 78.6% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $6.84 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.23 or 0.00115879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008613 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

