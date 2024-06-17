Rovin Capital UT ADV Invests $3.74 Million in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 75,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,905. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
