Rovin Capital UT ADV Takes $2.69 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJR. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Banta Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 188,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 177,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJR traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $22.16. 17,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,424. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

