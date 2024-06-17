Rovin Capital UT ADV Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,967,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,932,125. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average of $93.47. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

