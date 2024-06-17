841 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Purchased by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $98.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.