Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $6.25 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,580 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 86,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,725 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 174,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.23. The stock had a trading volume of 826,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,500. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average is $94.25.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

