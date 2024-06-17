iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Increased by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 743.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,082 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $770,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,901 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $179,718,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,675,821 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

