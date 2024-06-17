Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires 261 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 286.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.01. 471,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,524. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.24 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.40.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.92.

In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

