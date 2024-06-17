Rovin Capital UT ADV Decreases Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 481,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,221 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December comprises about 7.4% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $16,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 612.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 78,586 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 52,359 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 43,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 39,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XDEC stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $35.95. 13,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $374.95 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

