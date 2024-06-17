iExec RLC One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.71 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00003351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $159.57 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,611.25 or 0.99731073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012586 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00086814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000048 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.34794511 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $4,393,240.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

