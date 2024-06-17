aelf Trading Down 22.8% Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $253.98 million and approximately $13.01 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000714 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000661 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,017,367 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

